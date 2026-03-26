Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1…

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Mill, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $254.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.3 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.60 per share.

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