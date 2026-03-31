Seritage Growth Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $68.2 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.2 million.

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