Sealed Air: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $43.8 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $505.5 million, or $3.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.36 billion.

