Scienture Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) on Monday reported a loss of $28.1 million…

COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) on Monday reported a loss of $28.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Commack, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.76 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.5 million, or $2.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $432,000.

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