Sana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $58.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $244.2 million, or 96 cents per share.

