SAIC: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported profit of $85 million…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported profit of $85 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.62 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $358 million, or $7.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.26 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.50 to $9.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.