Safeguard Scientifics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFES) on Tuesday reported a loss of $287,000 in…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFES) on Tuesday reported a loss of $287,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.7 million, or 10 cents per share.

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