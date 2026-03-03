Ross Stores: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $645.9…



The Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of $2 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.64 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.15 billion, or $6.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.75 billion.

Ross Stores expects full-year earnings to be $7.02 to $7.36 per share.

