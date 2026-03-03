Rigel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported net…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported net income of $268.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had net income of $13.54. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.14 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $69.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $367 million, or $19.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $294.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RIGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RIGL

