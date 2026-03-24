Reeds: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Reeds Inc. (REED) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Reeds Inc. (REED) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

The beverage and candy company posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.8 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.1 million.

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