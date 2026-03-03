QuickLogic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, came to 17 cents per share.

The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.8 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $13.8 million.

