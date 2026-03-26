Provectus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (PVCT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (PVCT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Knoxville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.4 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $336,000.

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