Preformed Line: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Preformed Line Products Co. (PLPC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.72.

The wire and hardware provider for energy, telecommunication, cable and data industries posted revenue of $173.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.3 million, or $7.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $669.3 million.

