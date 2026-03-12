Precision BioSciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Thursday reported net income of $20.1 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Thursday reported net income of $20.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $34.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $45.7 million, or $3.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.3 million.

