Paramount Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $186 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $142.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $924.4 million, or $6.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $528.2 million.

