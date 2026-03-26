Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $374.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27.9 million, or $1.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.48 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $385 million to $395 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXM

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