Oramed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) on Thursday reported profit of $10 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) on Thursday reported profit of $10 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.1 million, or $1.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $2 million.

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