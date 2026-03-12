Open Lending: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Thursday reported net income of $1.7 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Thursday reported net income of $1.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The company posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.2 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $93.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPRO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.