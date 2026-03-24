Noah: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.8 million in its fourth…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $104.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.9 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $373.3 million.

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