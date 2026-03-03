NeuroPace Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $26.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21.5 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $100 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, NeuroPace Inc. said it expects revenue in the range of $21 million to $22 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $98 million to $100 million.

