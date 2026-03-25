Navan: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Navan Inc. (NAVN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.8…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Navan Inc. (NAVN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The operator of a cloud-based tech platform for travelers posted revenue of $177.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $398 million, or $4.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $702.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Navan said it expects revenue in the range of $204 million to $206 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $866 million to $874 million.

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