Nature’s Sunshine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.1…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $123.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.5 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $480.1 million.

Nature’s Sunshine expects full-year revenue in the range of $500 million to $515 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.