National Vision: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $503.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $499.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.6 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.99 billion.

National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of 85 cents to $1.09 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion.

