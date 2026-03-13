National Presto: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) on Friday reported net income…

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) on Friday reported net income of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $2.10.

The diversified production company that makes everything from household appliances to munitions posted revenue of $164 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.1 million, or $4.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $503.5 million.

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