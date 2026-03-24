MV Oil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MV Oil Trust (MVO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MV Oil Trust (MVO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.4 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.3 million.

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