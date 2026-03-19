Movado: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Thursday reported profit of $12.6 million in…

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Thursday reported profit of $12.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Paramus, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The watchmaker posted revenue of $191.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.6 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $671.3 million.

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