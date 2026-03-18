Marriott Credit Card Welcome Offers Reach Record Highs

Limited-time welcome offers on several Marriott Bonvoy credit cards are among the highest we’ve seen, earning up to 200,000 points…

Limited-time welcome offers on several Marriott Bonvoy credit cards are among the highest we’ve seen, earning up to 200,000 points or five free nights. These offers can be valuable to frequent Marriott guests or travelers with coming hotel stays.

Marriott’s Record Limited-Time Offers

Some of Marriott Bonvoy’s credit cards are offering higher-than-usual welcome bonuses until mid-May, matching the best bonuses in its history.

— Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card – Earn three Free Night Awards after spending $6,000 within six months and another two Free Night Awards after spending another $3,000 within the first six months.

— Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card – Earn 200,000 points when you spend $6,000 within the first six months.

— Marriott Bonvoy Bevy® American Express® Card – Earn 175,000 points after you spend $5,000 within the first six months.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

How Valuable Are These Offers?

With a $125 annual fee, the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card earns five Free Night Awards if you spend $9,000 within the first six months. If hotel nights cost about $200, that’s roughly $1,000 for five free nights — a much greater value than the card’s annual fee. The card also earns an annual Free Night Award on your account anniversary and another Free Night Award after you spend $60,000 on the card in a year. See Rates & Fees

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card’s $650 annual fee is steep, but its 200,000-point offer after spending $6,000 in six months can be valuable. That bonus could translate to about 10 free nights at lower-end redemption levels or fewer nights at higher-end properties. Cardholders also receive Platinum Elite status, which can include room upgrades and late checkout, an annual Free Night Award and up to $300 in dining credits each year. See Rates & Fees

You can earn a smaller but still elevated bonus of 175,000 points with the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy® American Express® Card after spending $5,000 in six months. That bonus could cover around eight or nine free nights at lower redemption levels. With a $250 annual fee, the card earns 1,000 bonus points per stay, offers Gold Elite status and adds a Free Night Award after you spend $15,000 each year. See Rates & Fees

[Read: Hotel Credit Cards]

Who Should Consider These Cards?

Taking advantage of these limited-time offers can make sense if you stay at Marriott hotels enough to save with the rewards and benefits. The welcome offers require spending several thousand dollars over six months, so consider whether you can meet the requirement without overspending.

Alternative Card to Consider

For travelers who want more flexibility, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card may be a better fit. The sign-up bonus is much lower at 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 within the first three months, but the $95 annual fee is lower, as well. Chase Ultimate Rewards points can be transferred to multiple travel partners, including Marriott Bonvoy at a 1:1 ratio. That can make this card more versatile for travelers who don’t want to commit to a single brand.

More from U.S. News

Skip the Nightmarish TSA Lines: These 3 Credit Cards Offer Top-Notch Car Rental Perks

Capital One Is Now Issuing Credit Cards on the Discover Network

American Express Boosts Welcome Offers on Marriott Cards

Marriott Credit Card Welcome Offers Reach Record Highs originally appeared on usnews.com