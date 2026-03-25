Marchex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fourth…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $10.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.2 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $45.4 million.

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