Lumexa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc. (LMRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.1…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc. (LMRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The diagnostic imaging chain posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28.7 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $267.7 million.

Lumexa expects full-year earnings in the range of 71 cents to 77 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMRI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.