LogicMark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LogicMark, Inc. (LGMK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LogicMark, Inc. (LGMK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of $1.96.

The biometric authentication company posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.5 million, or $13.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.4 million.

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