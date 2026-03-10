LoanDepot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.5 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The lender posted revenue of $310.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $62.6 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

