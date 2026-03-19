Lithium Americas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas (LAC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $98.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 37 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $122.1 million, or 50 cents per share.
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