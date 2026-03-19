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Lexinfintech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 19, 2026, 1:48 AM

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Thursday reported net income of $30.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $435.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $239.8 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.88 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LX

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