Lexinfintech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Thursday reported net income of $30.6 million…

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Thursday reported net income of $30.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $435.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $239.8 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.88 billion.

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