LB Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LB Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LB Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 45 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $25.2 million, or $3.13 per share.

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