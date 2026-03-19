Larimar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) on Thursday reported a loss of…

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) on Thursday reported a loss of $62.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $165.7 million, or $2.27 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRMR

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