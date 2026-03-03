L.B. Foster: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.4 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $160.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.5 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $540 million.

L.B. Foster expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $580 million.

