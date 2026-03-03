Kontoor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $73.8 million in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $73.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to $1.73 per share.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $227.5 million, or $4.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.15 billion.

Kontoor expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTB

