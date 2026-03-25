Knot Offshore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.2…

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aberdeen, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The tanker company that serves the energy industry posted revenue of $96.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.3 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $364.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNOP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.