KB Home: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $33.4…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $33.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 52 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

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