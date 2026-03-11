Kamada: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.6 million. The…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.6 million.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $44.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.2 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $180.5 million.

Kamada expects full-year revenue in the range of $200 million to $205 million.

