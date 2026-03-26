Iridex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $184,000…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $184,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The medical laser company posted revenue of $14.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.4 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $52.7 million.

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