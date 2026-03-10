Ideal Power: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.6 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $38,000.

