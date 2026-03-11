How to Find a Financial Advisor If You’re Not Rich

A lot of people hesitate to engage with a financial advisor because they assume they don’t have enough money to…

A lot of people hesitate to engage with a financial advisor because they assume they don’t have enough money to make it worthwhile.

For a long time, that assumption was valid. Many advisors focused mainly on high-net-worth clients because their firms required large minimum investment amounts. While still true in some cases, the industry is changing. More advisors are adopting innovative service models that allow them to work efficiently with people who have smaller portfolios.

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If you’re paying down student loans, aiming for early financial independence, planning to start a business with an inheritance or preparing for big milestones like marriage or buying a home, professional financial guidance can be a game-changer. Starting earlier often creates the biggest long-term impact.

As an up-and-coming investor, here are some key questions to consider when selecting a financial advisor:

— How much does a financial advisor cost?

— Are they any other fees I should expect?

— Which services do I really need right now?

— Does working with a fiduciary lead to better advice?

— How can I find an advisor who’s a good fit for me?

— What other factors should I consider when choosing an advisor?

— What questions should I ask when interviewing a prospective advisor?

How Much Does a Financial Advisor Cost?

Many advisors, particularly fee-based firms and robo advisors, charge fees based on a percentage of the assets they manage for you. However, as the industry evolves to serve a wider range of clients, many advisors now offer alternative pricing structures, including flat-fee, project-based or hourly arrangements.

Assets Under Management (AUM)

Under the AUM model, the advisor’s fee is calculated as a percentage of the assets they manage for you and is typically deducted directly from your account. The average AUM fee is slightly above 1%, though smaller accounts may face higher rates, sometimes up to 2% annually. As your account balance grows, the percentage fee often declines. For example, a 1.5% AUM fee on a $150,000 portfolio would equal $2,250 per year. Advisors generally review and adjust AUM fees periodically to reflect changes in your account value.

Flat Fees (Project-Based or Hourly)

Flat-fee arrangements are becoming increasingly popular among investors who want clearer costs and more control over what they pay for. These fees typically depend on the scope and complexity of the services provided:

— Stand-alone financial plans: $1,000 to $3,000

— Annual retainers: Up to $7,500

— Hourly consultations: $200 to $400 per hour

Always ask advisors to clearly explain their pricing. Fee structures, whether AUM, flat-rate or hybrid, must be disclosed in the advisor’s Uniform Application for Investment Advisor Registration, commonly referred to as Form ADV.

A trustworthy advisor will be transparent and share not only percentages but actual dollar amounts. Regardless of the advisor’s reputation, it is important to review your account statements regularly to confirm that all charges match what was disclosed. Mistakes can happen.

Other Compensation Models

— Commissions. Some advisors earn commissions from product providers instead of billing you directly. These fees are built into the cost of the product.

— Hybrid fees. Some advisors have the flexibility to charge fees to certain clients and receive commissions from others. However, they cannot collect both a fee and a commission on the same product recommendation. Advisors who use this model must clearly explain how they are compensated so you always understand who is paying for their services and how those payments could influence their recommendations.

Are There Other Fees I Should Expect?

Beyond advisor fees, investment products often carry their own internal costs, commonly called expense ratios. These fees cover the operating costs of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds or other investment products and are disclosed in your account paperwork. A client is not paying twice for the same benefit. Instead, each party involved in the transaction is compensated.

Product fees are added to the advisor’s fee to determine the total cost. For example, you might pay a 1% advisor fee and a 1.5% product fee, for a total cost of 2.5%. The advisor’s fee is paid for as long as the client maintains a relationship with the advisory firm. The investment product fee only applies while the product remains in the client’s portfolio.

What Services Do I Really Need Right Now?

Even if your account balance is modest, you still deserve thoughtful and comprehensive service.

Most early-stage investors benefit from a foundational financial plan that includes goal setting, budgeting, debt strategies and investment guidance. Ongoing support for major milestones, such as buying a home or managing student loans, can also be important.

Keep in mind that some advisors include these services within their overall fee, while others charge for them separately.

Does Working With a Fiduciary Lead to Better Advice?

A fiduciary is legally required to act in your best interest, a standard that requires advisors to eliminate or fully disclose any conflicts of interest between themselves and their clients. While this may sound like the gold standard, both fiduciary and non-fiduciary advisors can provide excellent service depending on their compensation structures and professional ethics.

A high-profile legal battle in recent years highlights the confusion many investors face when trying to understand what different classifications of financial advisors are required to do.

The Retirement Security Rule, introduced by the U.S. Department of Labor in April 2024 and known broadly as the DOL Rule, reignited the long-running debate over fiduciary standards in the financial services industry. The rule sought to require many professionals providing retirement advice to follow fiduciary guidelines designed to protect investors from excessive fees and conflicted recommendations.

While the proposal reflected a broader push toward greater transparency around advisor compensation, it also faced significant legal challenges, much like similar efforts under both the Obama and the first Trump administrations. The current version stalled before the end of the Biden administration when federal courts ultimately blocked the rule. The Department of Labor later withdrew its legal defense of the regulation, and in March it filed a motion to vacate the rule.

For investors, the key takeaway is that these policy debates largely focus on transparency in how advisors are paid. One side argues that commissions inherently create conflicts of interest. However, advisors who are not fiduciaries must still follow strict regulatory standards that govern their conduct. While fiduciary advisors are required to prioritize their clients’ best interests, that standard also has limitations:

— Fiduciary standards are not foolproof. Even fiduciary advisors can engage in misconduct. For example, Bernie Madoff orchestrated the largest Ponzi scheme in history, defrauding investors of about $64.8 billion over 17 years despite being a fiduciary who was trusted by both clients and regulators.

— Fiduciary standards do not eliminate conflicts. Under the AUM fee model, advisors earn more as client assets grow and less when assets decline. This structure may discourage advisors from recommending large purchases or insurance solutions that could reduce managed assets. During market downturns, advisors may also face increased client demands at the same time their income falls.

Client confidence in their advisors is essential to the health of the financial industry. While stronger regulations aim to protect consumers, they will not stop unethical advisors who already disregard client interests. Increased compliance requirements may also make it more difficult to attract and retain skilled advisors, which can raise costs for clients and create additional barriers for smaller investors seeking professional advice.

Focusing only on whether an advisor is a fiduciary does not guarantee better outcomes. Fiduciary and non-fiduciary advisors can offer similar guidance. Ultimately, what matters most is how clearly an advisor explains their compensation and how well their recommendations align with your personal goals, not simply whether they carry a fiduciary label.

How Do I Find an Advisor Who’s a Good Fit for Me?

In the digital age, geography is far less important. As long as an advisor is properly registered or licensed in your state, they can work with you by video from anywhere in the U.S. Instead of selecting the closest advisor, you can focus on finding someone who more closely matches your needs based on experience, niche markets, expertise, gender, languages spoken and other preferences.

Tap Your Network

Hearing directly from someone you know and trust about how an advisor communicates and responds to messages can be extremely helpful. Your accountant, attorney, insurance agent and even your mortgage broker often maintain professional relationships with financial advisors. These referrals can be especially valuable because those professionals may already understand your financial situation and have insight into whether your personalities will work well together. You may also benefit from better coordination when your accountant and financial advisor collaborate as part of the same team.

Use an Online Advisor Search

Online databases can help you locate financial advisors who work with smaller clients and frequently serve younger investors. Many advisors listed on these platforms use AUM or flat-fee compensation structures.

— US News & World Report. Filter advisors by location and firm name. The database also provides details on specialties and experience.

— National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).

— Garrett Planning Network.

— XY Planning Network. Specializes in younger investors.

— Savvy Ladies. Specializes in working with women investors.

— The CFP Board. This network lists all certified financial planners nationwide, several of whom offer low-cost or sliding-scale services.

Match Online With an Advisor

You can use online platforms that connect financial advisors with prospective clients at no cost. A search for “financial advisor near me” will generate many options, but it may also result in your contact information being shared with multiple advisors. If you prefer a fee-only advisor, include the word “fiduciary” in your search terms to narrow the results.

Local Services

Your local credit union or community development financial institution may offer financial counseling, savings programs and credit building services that can help you prepare before working with a professional financial advisor. These organizations also frequently host financial literacy workshops and community education events. A quick online search can help you locate the nearest branch.

Consider a Robo Advisor

Digital platforms offered by major banks and brokerages provide automated portfolio management at competitive rates. While these services tend to be less expensive for basic investment management, more personalized features are often available at an additional cost.

[What Does a Financial Advisor Do?]

What Other Factors Should I Consider When Choosing an Advisor?

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported about 326,000 financial advisors in 2024, which can make narrowing down the right advisor feel overwhelming. Keeping a few key factors in mind can help simplify the search:

Firm Size

Financial advisors may operate independently, work within a small boutique practice or be affiliated with a larger firm through a consolidator. Larger firms may offer a broader range of services and benefit from certain efficiencies of scale. Smaller firms, however, may provide a higher level of personalization and familiarity that can be reassuring for newer investors.

Credentials and Expertise

Professional designations indicate that an advisor has completed advanced education and passed rigorous examinations in specialized areas including ethics.

Niche Market

Many advisors focus on a specific type of client or financial situation. By serving a narrower group, they often develop deeper expertise and deliver more tailored services. These niche practices can operate successfully while concentrating more on the individual client rather than the size of the account.

Online Presence

Websites and social media profiles can provide useful insight into an advisor. Does the website clearly explain the advisor’s investment philosophy, firm values, and the team’s background and experience? A current profile photo and thoughtful content builds rapport and trust. Your financial relationship with an advisor is as intimate as your relationship with your doctor, so understanding who they are beyond credentials and numbers is invaluable to building an enduring relationship together.

Demographics

The field is diversifying, and you may prefer an advisor who shares your background, gender or understands your lived experiences.

Regulatory Record

Check the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investment Advisor Public Disclosure and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s BrokerCheck for a financial advisor’s disciplinary history, bankruptcies or other red flags.

What Questions Should I Ask When Interviewing a Prospective Advisor?

Before committing to a long-term relationship, take time to interview potential advisors and understand how they approach their work. Asking thoughtful questions can help you evaluate whether the advisor’s philosophy, communication style and services align with your needs. A good advisor will take time to answer your questions clearly and without jargon. While most of the information will be in Form ADV, these key questions will help you assess fit:

— What types of clients do you typically serve?

— How do you support clients with smaller accounts?

— Do you have a niche or any special expertise?

— How often will we meet? What communication can I expect?

— How much will I pay in actual dollars?

— Are you a fiduciary? Do you ever receive commissions? If yes, how will you differentiate commissions and fees?

— Will I work directly with you or with another team member?

— Can you bring in other professionals to help with taxes, insurance or estate planning?

— Will the person who referred me receive compensation?

Lastly, ask, “Am I a good fit for your practice?”

A confident advisor will be honest about whether your needs align with their business model.

Bottom Line

No matter your current financial situation, professional financial guidance is within reach. By asking thoughtful questions and understanding the available options, you can choose a financial advisor who supports your goals both today and in the years ahead.

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How to Find a Financial Advisor If You’re Not Rich originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/12/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.