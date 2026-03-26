How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 3/26/2026

U.S. stocks had their worst day since the war with Iran started, as doubt took over again from hope on…

U.S. stocks had their worst day since the war with Iran started, as doubt took over again from hope on Wall Street about a possible end to the conflict.

The S&P 500 fell 1.7% Thursday. The index is headed for a fifth straight losing week, which would be the longest such losing streak in almost four years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 2.4%.

They’re the latest flip-flops for financial markets this week after Iran rejected a U.S. offer for a ceasefire. Oil prices rose more than 4%, and Treasury yields climbed in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 114.74 points, or 1.7%, to 6,477.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 469.38 points, or 1%, to 45,960.11.

The Nasdaq composite fell 521.74 points, or 2.4%, to 21,408.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 43.06 points, or 1.7% to 2,493.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 29.32 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 382.64 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 239.53 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 54.87 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 368.34 points, or 5.4%.

The Dow is down 2,103.18 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,833.91 points, or 7.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.41 points, or 0.5%.

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