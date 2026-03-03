Live Radio
Horizon Technology Finance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 3, 2026, 4:58 PM

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 18 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.7 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $96 million.

