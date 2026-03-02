Helios Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19.5 million.…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19.5 million.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $210.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.4 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $839 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Helios Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $218 million to $223 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Helios Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $820 million to $860 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.