HeartFlow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — HeartFlow Inc. (HTFL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.4…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — HeartFlow Inc. (HTFL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $49.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $116.8 million, or $3.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $176 million.

HeartFlow expects full-year revenue in the range of $218 million to $222 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTFL

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