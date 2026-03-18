H World Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — H World Group Limited (HTHT) on Wednesday reported net income of $168 million in…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — H World Group Limited (HTHT) on Wednesday reported net income of $168 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $933 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $726 million, or $2.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.62 billion.

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