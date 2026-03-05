Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $60.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $359.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $342.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $352 million to $358 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion.

