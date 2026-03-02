Great Elm Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Monday reported…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Monday reported a loss of $22 million in its fourth quarter.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.8 million, or $2.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $50 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GECC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GECC

